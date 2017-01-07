Pot holes - Road left to deteriorate

Further to the story you published in the Horncastle News on December 7, I’d like to let you know about Poolham Lane.

This is a road in the same parish of Edlington, which has been forgotten about since 2013.

The road is in such a state that anything less than a 4x4 scrapes along the road as the edges have sunken.

This has been reported to the council numerous times, yet there has been no effort to sort out the problems.

The council always responds by saying there is a lack of funding, but it must be a safety issue.

Emergency services would struggle to reach the few properties that are located there.

Jason Reeves

via email