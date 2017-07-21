Petrol -New law

Just been to the Petrol Station to fill up my petrol cans to be told a new law has just been put in place that you can only fill up one five litre petrol container; previous law was no more than 25 litres in legal containers.

Well petrol stations are going to lose out on money and all the larger petrol containers are going to be useless as I use 10 and 5 litre containers. If you’re in a trade where you easily use more than that in a day we are up the creek without a paddle.

I can understand it applying to cars, but not commercial vehicles . My ride holds up to £15 worth of unleaded fuel.

This is a stupid law which is going to annoy people.

Andrew Jackson

Via Facebook