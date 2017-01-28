LETTER: Priase for our gritting teams

It is all too easy to criticise the county council when it comes to keeping our roads safe.

However, I would like to pay tribute to the teams of workers who turn out in all weather to grit our roads.

They do an absolutely first class job and instead of people knocking them, they should consider where they would be without them.

It is unfair to expect the council to keep all roads clear and it is not their fault if rain washes away the grit - as your recent article indicated.

Of course, it is difficult driving on rural roads but it is your choice to live in the country.

Victoria Marks

