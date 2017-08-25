Flooding - Feel sorry for businesses

I was pleased to read in your paper last week (Aug 16) that the county council is taking action to solve the problem of flood water in the Bull Ring.

For years now, every time it rains, huge pools of water form at the side of the road and it is impossible to walk past without getting a thorough and very unpleasant soaking.

I feel desperately sorry for the businesses who have to put sand bags out to protect their premises.

I am sure they do lose business but I doubt they will get a refund on their rates.

Martin Adamson

Via email