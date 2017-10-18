Flooding - Better drains needed in town’s Bull Ring

I have read with interest the recent reports about the problems with flooding in the Bull Ring area of town.

My heart really does go out to the business owner(s) that are affected.

About 30 years ago, my family was living in another area of the country and mum and dad lost their business to flooding.

I am sure the flood defences built to the north of Horncastle will help reduce the risk, although if I’m right in my reading up on the situation, more than £8m does seem an awful lot of money to protect so few homes.

What has happened - and will, probably continue to happen - in the Bull Ring highlights the need to improve Horncastle’s drains. Again, I’m told many of the drains date from Victorian times, when there were far fewer homes and businesses. No wonder the system can’t cope now.

Like everything else these days, when it comes to councils spending money, it is all about priorities. Again, Horncastle always seems to be at the bottom of the list.

In the meantime, I fear the only solution will be putting out the sandbags - or praying it doesn’t rain much during the winter.

Len Simmons

Horncastle