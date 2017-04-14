Dog fouling - Lack of space

The reason the incidents of dog fouling have increased on the Woodhall Spa cricket pitch is due to Waterloo Housing building on the land at the end of Alexandra Road.

The walkers of dogs have migrated to the nearest open space which happens to be the cricket pitch.

If the piece of land at the end of Alexandra Road had remained as an open space, open to all, the cricket club would not have this problem.

I do recall that very few people actually did anything to protest about the building over of a very useful open space and the town council had no objection at the time.

W Purcell

Alexandra Rd, Woodhall Spa