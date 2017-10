As I write this letter,some of the first vehicles are arriving to start work on Langton Hill.

Apparently, it could take 10 years for them to finish the 250 homes on the new development.

Already, the roads are a mess, so we can only wonder and worry what it will be like in winter.

Now, it looks like we can look forward to another ten years of noise , dirt and dust.

Wonderful.

Name and address supplied