COUNCIL TAX - Withholding some payment

Our council tax bills will be dropping through our letter box shortly.

I am thinking of writing to the council to explain why I’m withholding some of my payment

After all, we’ve no buses so I have to take my daughter to school.

I could let her walk but they’ve switched off the street lights and the pot-holes are a danger to pedestrians, never mind car owners.

I never see a gritter.

Come to think of it, they are almost as rare a site as a police officer.

The (mobile) library stopped calling weeks ago and my elderly parents are struggling to get the regular home care that they can depend on.

Oh...we do get our green bin collected, but now we are going to have to pay double the amount to continue the service.

Ian Glennon

Coningsby