Contact - Where’s Alison

I am trying to trace Alison Scott, who used to live in Iddesleigh Road, Woodhall Spa, with her husband Wing Commander Gordon Scott and their daughter Hannah. In 2005/6 Gordon was posted abroad for three years.

In 2002, Alison persuaded me to start a Patchwork and Quilting Group in Woodhall Spa which would meet in the evenings.

That group, Tor-o-moor Quilters, is celebrating it’s Crystal (15th) Anniversary in September and I would like to invite Alison to join us.

I will be pleased if anyone can put us in touch with each other. I can be contacted on 01526 352087 or by email at doreenhallett@doreenhallet.plus.com

Doreen Hallett

by email