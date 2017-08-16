Bypass - Remember Boston Road

In all these reports of a by-pass, I hope the people in charge don’t forget people who live in and around Boston Road.
We know about the jams leading to and from the coast, but what about the people who have to put up with long delays seven days-a-week just travelling from one end of Boston Road to the other. No wonder an increasing number of vehicles are using local housing estates to avoid Boston Road.
