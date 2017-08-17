Bypass - Other considerations

Along with many other people, I am surprised at suggestions that a west/south route would be beneficial for a by-pass.

What about the traffic that comes into Horncastle from the north, via Louth road?

Over the last week or so, there have been temporary traffic lights in Louth Road, leading to long delays at times.

On two occasions, I counted the number of lorries waiting at those lights. Once, there were six lined up in a queue of 22 vehicles, the other time there were four in 15 vehicles.

What concerns me is if the by-pass links Lincoln Road with Boston Road, what would happen to these lorries?

They would still come through the centre of Horncastle, or travel down Stanhope Road at speed.

Pauline Miller

Horncastle