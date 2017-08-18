Bypass - Not new topic

I have lived in the Horncastle area for more than 40 years and I can assure you all these reports about a by-pass are nothing new.

I am in my 70s now and doubt whether I will see the benefits in my life-time, if indeed the project ever goes ahead at all.

To my mind, speeding up the flow of traffic around Horncastle will only move on the problem somewhere else.

Certainly, the worse queues experienced are in the Wragby area on the A158.

I’d heartily endorse the other people who are calling for a major relief road to be built from Lincoln to the coast.

That would open up our resorts and surely attract more visitors to the wonderful Lincolnshire Wolds.

Andrew Jennings

Horncastle