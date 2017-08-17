Bypass -Not complete answer

As a regular commuter between Lincoln and Skegness, I’ve become all too familiar with lengthy delays, especially in the summer.
I’m sure a by-pass for Horncastle would help, but it would not be a complete answer.
For example, the tailbacks of traffic are often much worse around Wragby and Langworth. What we need is a new relief road running from the A46 all the way to the coast.
Given the frightening costs of such a project, I doubt it will ever happen.
Lindsey Smith
Bracebridge Heath
