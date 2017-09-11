Buses - A missed opportunity

The councils certainly did miss a trick when they failed to act and put a bus terminus at the former NHS site off Manor House Street.

That would have removed the buses from the town centre where they often cause delays - and the need for buses to use West Street (another bottleneck).

People could still have walked from the town centre to the terminus and buses could have pulled in and out onto Jubilee Way without trouble.

I understand the site is being looked at for a privately owned house.

What a missed opportunity.

Clive Masters

Louth Road, Horncastle