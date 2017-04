Extra cost to businesses

I own a small business in the Horncastle area.

The last time I looked, I can’t pay money (be it cheques or actual cash) via my computer.

Now, I face the task of driving almost 30 miles and back to Louth just to pay money into my bank account.

I already have to pay for that service and somehow, I can’t see my bank reimbursing my time and petrol.

