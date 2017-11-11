Your last chance to take part in the Rotary Shoebox Scheme in Horncastle

There is now just one more week to take part in the year’s Rotary Shoebox Appeal.

Already lots of boxes have been filled and returned to the Horncastle News office ready to spread a little happiness to those in need.

The final date to take your filled boxes back at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre, Horncastle is by 4pm on Friday, November 17.

And if you haven’t picked up your special flatpack shoebox yet, there are just a few left for collection.

Your Horncastle News has supported this scheme for 11 years and we want to continue to help our readers reach out and give a gift to children and the elderly in Eastern Europe, who may struggle to give or receive a gift.

Since the appeal began, rotary has handed out more than one million boxes.

This small gift gives your chosen age range a sense of comfort, as well as a much needed boost when things may look to be at their worst.

A donation of £2 is requested too, left on top of the box, to help with the travel costs to get these boxes to where they need to go.

And thanks to your help, the rotary is now able to give these gifts out all year round.