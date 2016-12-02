You can bank on Lloyds!

Staff at the Horncastle branch of Lloyds Bank in Horncastle helped raise £600 for Children In Need.

The money came from a prize draw, along with donations from themselves and customers.

Branch manager Richard Willoughby is pictured presenting a Pudsey Bear to Natasha Connolly, the winner of a prize draw, and her father Peter.

Mr Willougby said they were delighted with the total raised and thanked everyone for their support.

Meanwhile, pupils at Horncastle Primary School were also busy raising funds for Children In Need. They staged their very own ‘Spotacular’ Day and wore spotty clothes - instead of their usual uniforms. Year 6 pupils also baked cakes.

The school has thanked everyone who supported the fundraising day.