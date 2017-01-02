Wragby Young Farmers dig deep for charity

Wragby and District Young Farmers’ Club raised money for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance over the last 12 months – and have now presented £1,500 to the charity.

The money was raised through various social events, including a spot of carol singing on Christmas Eve. Three members, Jessica Littleworth, Charlotte Littleworth and Alex Olivant, completed a 15,000ft skydive.

Young Farmers, from left, Alex Olivant, Charlotte Littleworth and Jessica Littleworth after their skydive EMN-161229-094855001

Air ambulance representatives Geoff and Anne Crawforth went along to a recent meeting to collect a cheque.

Next year, the club’s chosen charity is the Rob Stephenson Trust.

The club meets in Wragby Fire Station every Tuesday at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome.