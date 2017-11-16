Wragby round-up

Food glorious food!

Supper club - ‘O Yes it is - the Story of the Pantomime’ is the title for the next Supper Club Meeting, which takes place in the Methodist Church this Friday, November 17 at 7pm, when Neil Watson will be hoping to get everyone in the seasonal mood.

All are welcome to attend.

A bring and share supper is on the menu, with everyone taking along a contribution.

The cost is £3 and there will be a raffle too.

Party Nite is planned for Friday December 15 and tickets will be on sale this Friday.

For more information on the supper club call Mo Fricke on 01673 858334 or Sue Johnson on 01673 858265.

Soup and sweet lunch - The Wragby Group of Parishes has arranged a Soup and Sweet Lunch in the town hall this Saturday, November 18, at 12.30pm.

Everyone is invited to go along to enjoy good food and great company.

The cost is £3 per person and there will be a vegetarian and gluten free option.

Tickets are available from church members or the Rev Mark Holden on 01673 847825.

Transport will be available for those who need it, just let them know when you book your ticket.

Gardeners - Speaker at the October meeting of Wragby Community Gardeners Club was local apple expert Ivor Davey, talking about artisan apples.

Ivor has an extensive orchard, growing almost 400 apple trees. He gave an informative talk on the growing, pruning and grafting of apple trees, keeping his audience happily absorbed.

Ivor also took along samples of some of the apples he grows to illustrate his talk and garden club members are all now eagerly looking forward to take up his invitation to visit the orchard as part of their summer programme.