Wragby round-up

Horncastle

Plenty going on in Wragby

Social group - A hot lunch was on the menu for members at their meeting in the town hall as it was the monthly social day.

After following the usual weekly programme of coffee and a chat, a game or competition and some bingo, the tables were laid for dining.

Each member had the opportunity to invite a guest.

Lunches are served until April, when, hopefully, the weather will have turned warmer and the coach trips begin.

Breakfast meeting - The next Men’s Breakfast meeting will be held in All Saints Church, on Thursday February 23.

The meeting starts at 9.15am with a cooked breakfast of bacon and eggs or cereal if preferred.

There will then be a speaker or demonstration, with the meeting ending at 10.15am with a short prayer.

Everything is informal and there is no charge.

Women are welcome to go along too.

Supper Club - The next meeting will be held in the Methodist Chapel on Friday, February 17.

On this occasion, Lincoln Town Crier, Karen Crow, will be the speaker.

As always, the evening will start with supper; to book call Sue Johnson on 01673 858265 or Mo Fricke on 01673 858334.

There is no membership requirement for the club and everyone is welcome to join the social gatherings, with the monthly meetings held in the welcome warmth of the chapel during the winter months.

Once the warmer weather and lighter evenings return, the club’s programme is arranged to go out and about enjoying the local countryside.

Supper is always included as visits are made to places of interest.