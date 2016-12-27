Work begins on third phase of Coningsby development

Work is underway on the third phase of a new homes development in Kings Manor, off Boston Road in Coningsby.

Chestnut Homes is set to build 59 homes in phase three of the development, having finished work on the 66 homes in phase two in November and 68 homes in the first phase back in 2012.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “We’ve built 134 new homes over the first two phases at Kings Manor, and it’s been rewarding to see the development bloom into a thriving, friendly local community.

“As a county developer, we are always proud to bring new homes to areas where they are needed, and we have always believed that Coningsby is a location where there is a real demand for additional housing.

“This has been confirmed by the level of interest in the first two phases, where the homes proved to be particularly popular with first-time buyers.

“Initially the new homes will be sold from the existing sales centre on Phase Two, however a new Marketing Suite and two new show homes will be opened on Phase Three around May time, with our first residents set to move in during the summer.”

Plans for the new phase of homes at Kings Manor were approved by West Lindsey District Council in September.

The new phase will be built on a 1.7-hectare piece of land and will include a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, including four apartments.

The main access to the new phase will be off Hoplands Road, with five of the homes being accessed via a private drive at the end of Kings Manor.

Work will begin on the new roads and the first homes – those accessed via Kings Manor – in January.

A total of 30 per cent of the new homes will be made available as affordable housing.