Woodhall SpaYouth Club faces a fight for survival

A popular village youth club is locked in a desperate battle for survival.

The current leaders of Woodhall Spa’s ‘Young Union’ have announced that they are stepping down at Easter next year and are warning the club will go out of existence unless a new group of enthusiastic adults comes forward to save it.

The club meets on Monday nights at the Coronation Hall and is now in its fifth year as a community-run venture, following withdrawal of support by Lincolnshire County Council.

Retiring chairman Tim Peacock said: “There really is a need for something like a youth club in the village and it would be a great shame if what has been created goes to waste.

“Our young people deserve to be supported.

“Hopefully, someone will read this appeal and come forward and volunteer their services,”

Since its creation, the club has signed up over 160 young people aged between 10 and 16.

The membership has been drawn from across all the local schools. Currently, between 20 and 25 boys and girls attend regularly.

The Coronation Hall has excellent facilities, including the newly refurbished games court for outdoor activities.

Mr Peacock stressed the club also has ‘good resources’ and has been able to organise a lot of fun activities.

He added: “Above all, members enjoy the chance to ‘chill out’ and meet up in an informal but secure setting.

Subsidised trips are arranged on a regular basis to experience activities like ice skating, paint balling, climbing and ten-pin bowling.

In the summer a lot of use is made of Jubilee Park and the outdoor swimming pool, which offers some of the best facilities in the country.

A normal programme has been arranged for members running up to Christmas, during which time it is hoped that some new volunteers will step forward. The existing leaders are prepared to work alongside a new team until Easter to make sure that any handover runs smoothly.

○Anyone who thinks they can help or would like to find out more about the club, should contact the secretary, Michelle Stanhope (mstanhope1986@aol.com) or attend on a Monday night.