Woodhall Spa shop showcases county’s crafts

The owner of a new recently opened shop in Woodhall Spa is confident she is on course for success by showcasing the work of Lincolnshire’s crafters.

All the stock at Fairy Crafters has been handmade by crafters from across the county.

Shop owner Claire Blackburn said: “It shows the talent we have on our doorstep in Lincolnshire.

“Everything in the shop is handmade so any gifts purchased really do offer a more personal item.”

Situated opposite Budgens supermarket, the shop adds to the wide range of businesses in Woodhall Spa.

The shop has access for pushchairs and mobility scooters and is open Tuesday–Friday 9.30am to 2.30pm, and Saturday 9am to 4pm.

Details can also be found on Facebook.