Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel set for a blooming marvellous British Flowers Week

British Flowers Week is the weeklong celebration of British-grown cut flowers and foliage that aims to bring British flowers back into British homes.

This year Shirley Dee from S&A Floral Design has transformed the entrance to the historic Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa into a stunning English country garden to celebrate.

Part of the display.

Shirley, the brain behind the stunning work at S&A Floral Design is passionate about British flowers.

She said: “We have the most beautiful flowers in the world” she says “and a fragrance that simply cannot be matched.”

Shirley’s words were echoed by almost everybody entering the Petwood so far this week. Several guests commented on not only the beautiful flowers, but the aroma that brings back memories of childhood or those lazy childhood weekends at grandparents.

Many visitors have asked Shirely ‘how does she plan a design on this scale’?

Shirley's design

She said: “I have an idea of how it should look as I begin, but that changes as the process begins and the final product strays from my original idea, but that’s what I love about what I do, I let the flowers lead the way”.

Shirley began at 4pm on Sunday, spending eight hours crafting and then fine tuning what has to be one of the most beautiful displays in the County. She will return daily for watering and refreshing the flowers.

It is Shirley’s unmistakable love of the craft that makes her work so beautiful. Emma Brealey Director of the Petwood Hotel spoke of the buzz the flowers were creating for guests.

She said: “It’s so amazing to hear the comments about Shirley’s work. It’s possibly even more surprising to hear the amount of praise coming from men about the beauty of Shirley’s display.”

Shirly Dee and Emma Brealey

This amazing display can be seen at the Petwood Hotel in Woodall Spa until the June 25 (Sunday).

Make sure you stop by to see the true beauty of an English Country Garden and while you are there, treat yourself to a jug of Pimms on the terrace and enjoy the British summertime.