Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park is back in swim!

The open air swimming pool in Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park has opened - for its longest ever season.

The doors were thrown open on Good Friday and will remain open until October 1 - six weeks longer than usual.

There will also be longer opening hours during the high season.

Park manager Joe Stanhope said: “We hope swimmers will come and enjoy our pool. Swimming is one of the healthiest forms of exercise.”

Helped by improvement to the heating system, the water temperature will be a constant 86°F(29°C). The pool also has hot showers and heated changing rooms.

Visitors to the park will see many improvements in 2017 from more planting in the pleasure gardens and new club houses for the croquet and bowls clubs.

Thanks to public support and a grant from WREN, the children’s play area has secured funding for a major upgrade which begins in May.

The park is raising money for a carefully planned sunken sensory garden which will provide a quiet space for the able and disabled to enjoy a water feature and plants that are carefully selected to stimulate all the senses.

A full timetable of popular events, from midnight swims to open air cinema, has also been finalised

Details are available on park the website or from the pool office. - www.jubileeparkwoodhallspa.co.uk (01526 353478.)

You can also follow the park on Facebook.