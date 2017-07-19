Woodhall Spa’s ‘Iron Man Emily’ raises over £1,000 for charity

Have your say

A local amateur athlete has said completing an Iron Man at the weekend is ‘the greatest sporting achievement of my life’.

Keen triathlete Emily Forbes of Woodhall Spa heard the words “Emily, you are an Iron Man” as she crossed the finish line in the centre of Bolton - having just completed her first Iron Man.

Cheered on by family and friends, she finished the gruelling 141 mile test of endurance - comprising a 2.4 mile open-water swim, a 112.7 mile bike ride and, finally, a marathon - in 15 hours, 23 minutes and 4 seconds.

Over 1,700 other athletes completed the course on Sunday 16 th July with over 300 others finding the challenge too great.

Emily, who has previously competed in several triathlons including the Woodhall Spa Triathlon, said: “This is the greatest sporting achievement of my life”.

Emily is raising money for the Stroke Association, in memory of her mother Julie and has so far generated donations of £1,127

You can donate to Emily’s cause by visitng www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eforbes.