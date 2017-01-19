Woodhall Spa man faces child porn and attempted child sexual activity charges

A Woodhall Spa man is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court next month to face one charge of attempting to incite a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity, three charges relating to the making of child pornography, and one charge of possession of extreme pornographic images.

Jacob Benet Cook, 30, of King Edward Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Monday (January 16) to face the five charges.

The first charge - attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 13 to engage in sexual activity - relates to the period between December 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016.

The three child pornography charges, consisting of 32 ‘category A’ images, 74 ‘category B’ images and 124 ‘category C’ images, all relate to the period between February 11 and February 24 last year.

The remaining charge - the possession of two ‘extreme’ pornographic images portraying sexual activity between a woman and a dog - also relates to the period between February 11 and February 24 last year.

No formal pleas were heard at the Lincoln Magistrates’ Court hearing earlier this week, as all five charges were sent to be heard at Lincoln Crown Court due to their nature and severity. The trial is due to begin on February 13.

Cook was granted conditional bail, which prohibits him from unsupervised access to any person under the age of 16.