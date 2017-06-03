Woodhall Spa Lions aim for a boost from 60s star Ricky

Woodhall Spa Lions will be turning the clock back to the 1960s when they stage a major fundraiser on Saturday, June 10.

They are holding a concert in Coronation Hall in Woodhall Spa and the star guest is 60s pop star Ricky Valance.

Ricky is best know for his smash hit from the era, Tell Laura I love her.

He’s a friend of Lions’ president Norman Baker, who said: “I’ve known Ricky for about 10 years now and he’s a top man and a brilliant performer.

“It’s great to think someone of his stature is performing in Woodhall.”

The concert coincides with the 100th anniversary of Lions’ clubs across the country.

Ricky has promised to perform all his big hits and has pledged to make a donation to the RAF Benevolent Fund.

He served in the RAF before launching his pop career.

Proceeds from the concert will also go towards the Spa Lions’ latest fundraising campaign to provide fitness equipment for senior citizens in Jubilee Park.

Mr Baker said: “The park has some excellent facilities but we want to provide equipment especially designed for senior citizens.”

The initial cost of the equipment is around £6,500 and members are hoping the concert – combined with other events – will help them reach that target.

Mr Baker added: “There’s a sizeable retired population in Woodhall and there are also big calls for older people to become more active so hopefully this can help.”

Tickets for the concert are available from The Book Fayre in Woodhall on 01526 354501 or the Music Shop in Horncastle on 01507 523635. Alternatively, contact Lions’ members on either 01526 353880 or 01507 523635.