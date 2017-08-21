Woodhall Spa farmer ‘chuffed’ after unexpected competition win

A Lincolnshire farmer is all set for autumn thanks to leading family fuel company Rix Petroleum.

Denise Steadman, who lives near Bucknall, won 500 litres of domestic heating oil from the company’s North Lincolnshire depot while visiting the Lincolnshire Show.

Mrs Steadman was one of scores of visitors to the show who filled in an entry form on Rix Petroleum’s exhibition stand.

She said she had forgotten all about the competition until she got a call from the company a few weeks later telling her she had won.

“I was really chuffed,” Mrs Steadman said.

“I just filled in the form and then got on with my day. Several weeks went by and I forgot all about it.

“So, when they called to say I had won I was delighted.

“It came just at the right time as our tank was getting low.”

Mrs Steadman added that the windfall should keep her and her family in fuel for the rest of the year.

“When the north wind blows across the fields around the farm it can get pretty chilly,” she said.

“But our log burner and the fuel we’ve won should keep us going right through autumn and into the new year.”

Duncan Lambert, director of Rix Petroleum, said he was delighted that Mrs Steadman had won.

He said: “We’ve been heating homes and powering farms across Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire for many decades now and have had lots of support from the county’s rural communities over that time.

“Competitions like this are our way of giving a little bit back.

“I’m really pleased for Denise that it was her name we pulled out of the hat, it was a pleasure to deliver to her.”