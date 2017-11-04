Woodhall Spa butchers aim to chop rivals in bid for a rural ‘Oscar’

There’s just no stopping husband and wife ‘team’ Russell and Sadie Hirst.

Fresh from winning a major county award, the duo - who own RJ Hirst Family Butchers in Woodhall Spa - say they are ‘over the moon’ to have received confirmation they have been nominated by their customers in The Countryside Alliance Rural Awards.

Last year, the couple reached the regional finals and was the only butcher in Lincolnshire to win a coveted highly commended award in the East of England Best Butchers Shop category.

The Countryside Alliance awards were set up 13 years ago to help promote and celebrate rural businesses.

Sadie said: “This is the third time that we have been nominated.

“For such a small business as ours to have reached this stage again is such an honour, especially as this is purely driven by our customers nominating us.

“Russell and I would appreciate as many nominations as possible so if you love the food that Russell and I make there’s still time to vote for us .”

People can vote at www.countryside-alliance.org/caawards. The closing date for nominations is Friday November 13 and judges are looking at the quality of the nominations and why Russell and Sadie should be considered for a ‘rural Oscar “

Once nominations have closed, a shortlist will drawn up of regional finalists and judging will begin in the New Year.

Regional winners will be invited to a reception at the Houses of Parliament next April, when the overall winners will be announced.

Sadie added: “The letter from The Countryside Alliance congratulating us on our nomination arrived the same day as The Select Lincolnshire Awards. We hoped this was a good omen for the awards ceremony that night and it was. We were delighted to win Retailer of the Year 2017 . Fingers crossed now for the rural Oscars!”