Woodhall Spa businesses running for county awards

Three Woodhall Spa businesses are among those shortlisted for this year’s Select Lincolnshire Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2016.

Kirkstead Old Mill Cottage has been nominated as B&B of the year, R J Hirst as retailer of the year and producer of the year, and Village Limits as pub of the year.

R J Hirst was winner of business of the year in the 2015-2016 awards and was also highly commended.

Gillian Richardson, Business Development Manager for Select Lincolnshire, said: “The standard of entries this year has been exceptionally high, and all from such well deserving food, drink and hospitality businesses across the county.

“Each year we look forward to organising this event, and celebrating the work of local businesses who go from strength to strength in producing high quality food and drink.

“Judging is always a challenge because every business has something strong and unique to offer, and there are so many great businesses in Lincolnshire.”

The awards will take place on Tuesday, October 11, with the winners to be announced at a glittering evening ceremony at the Lincoln Minster School.

A drinks reception will kick start the evening, followed by a three course meal, which has all been locally sourced.

Gillian added: “One of the most competitive categories is The People’s Choice Award, which has been voted for by the public.

“This year’s bash is sure to be an interesting and entertaining one, and wouldn’t be possible without the support of Lincolnshire Co-operative who are sponsoring.

“There was an opportunity for those who voted this year to win one of five Lincolnshire cookbooks and we look forward to announcing those winners in due course.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who voted.

“We want to wish everyone who entered for this year’s awards the very best of luck, and we look forward to catching up on the night.

“For everyone who can’t make it, you will be able to keep up to date on the evening through our live tweets using the hashtag #LFDA16”.