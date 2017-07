The 2nd Woodhall Spa Guides really have been ‘putting’ on the style.

They visited the Woodhall Spa Golf performance centre for lessons from PGA professional Alison Johns.

It was the first time many of them had held a golf club.

The evening was such a success they booked a return visit for a ‘dad and daughter session.

In addition to showing off their new-found skills on the green before being surprised by the sprinklers!