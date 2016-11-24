Woodhall museum book launch and openings

The Cottage Museum in Woodhall Spa will launch a new book at a coffee morning in St Peter’s Church Hall this Saturday (November 26).

Written by Marjorie Sargeant, the book chronicles life in Woodhall Spa in the year 1914 and complements her previous book, which focused on life in 1910.

The book is entitled ‘Portrait of a Village 1914: letters from Woodhall Spa’ and Marjorie will be present to sign books during the coffee morning.

A digital display of the images within the book will also be shown.

The Coffee Morning runs from 9.30am to noon, with admission £1.50, including tea or coffee and a cake.

There will be stalls for cakes, cards and craft items, as well as a tombola, raffle and a special cake.

The museum itself will be open from 1pm to 5pm on the Saturday and Sunday, November 27, and again the following weekend, December 3 and 4, for its annual Victorian Christmas event.

The museum will be decorated for Christmas in the Victorian style.

There will be costumed characters, festive music and displays, plus craft activities for children.

In addition, on Saturday December 3 there will be an event in the museum garden, “Here We Come a-Wassailing”, which will feature stories and songs about this age old tradition.

This event starts at 3pm and is suitable for the whole family.

Normal admission charges will apply.