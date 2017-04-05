Woodhall ECG machine is just what the doctor ordered!

Services at a doctor’s surgery in Woodhall Spa have been boosted after patients and friends raised around £2,000 to buy a vital piece of equipment.

The Tasburgh Lodge Surgery, in Victoria Lane, now has its own electrocardiogram (ECG) machine.

The machine is fully integrated with the surgery’s software and records an accurate image of a patient’s heartbeat which can be compared with previous results and re-produced at hospital if needed.

Dr Anna Henderson, a partner at the surgery, said: “The fact that the patients are prepared to give their time, effort and finances in this way is symbolic of how greatly the services we provide are valued by them and we really appreciate it.”

During the last three years, the surgery has undergone a process of transforming its day to day operations.

Following the retirement of ‘single-handed’ GP Dr Keith Butter, the practice is now run in partnership with the James Street Family Practice in Louth.

The senior partner is Dr Seng Ko and the Practice Manager Jackie Rotherham.

The most striking change is that the inside of the building has been totally refurbished. Clinical rooms have been completely modernised and the waiting area re-vamped.

Staff roles and responsibilities have been clarified and streamlined to ‘maximise productivity’. The surgery has also introduced a new system for appointments which, when possible, now offers a ‘same day’ response.

In a statement, the practice said: “The availability of appointments was becoming woefully inadequate so the way in which these are booked has also been re-modelled. This has dramatically increased the capacity and efficiency of the surgery.

“The new team has pulled together to embrace these and many other changes. The improvements have been well received by the Care Quality Commission, who inspected the practice in October 2016 and found it to be good in all areas it examined.

○New members are always welcome at the Patient Participation Group. The next meeting will be in May. The group meets in the Methodist Church Hall on Iddesleigh Road.

Details at http://www.tasburghlodge.co.uk