Woman, 49, charged with racial assault against youth

A Louth woman has pleaded not guilty to two assault charges - one of which is alleged to have been racially aggravated - against a youth in the town earlier this year.

Elaine Rosalyn Schofield-Beevers Scott, 49, of Dales Way in Louth, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on December 8, where she faced the two charges.

Scott is charged with committing a racially aggravated assault against a youth on September 9, contrary to the Crime and Disorder Act.

She also faces a separate charge of assaulting the youth by beating on the same date, contrary to the Criminal Justice Act.

Scott pleaded not guilty to both charges, and her case was adjourned at the request of the prosecution. She is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court again on December 29.

In the meantime, Scott was granted conditional bail and is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim and four other people.

Scott’s conditional bail also prohibits her from attending two addresses in Louth , or loitering nearby.