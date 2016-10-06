Wille and the Bandits set to play in Louth this week

Classic blues rock three piece Wille and the Bandits are set to play at The Royal British Legion this Friday (October 7) as part of their UK Autumn tour.

Tickets are on sale now from Off The Beaten Tracks in Aswell Street, (open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am–5.30pm or call 01507 607677) .

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Don’t miss out on this special event.

Wille said: “We’re really looking forward to this gig. We’ve never played in Louth before so hopefully we’ll get a bit of time to explore the Lincolnshire Wolds.”

With their fresh approach to blues rock music, Wille and the Bandits have been developing a reputation as one of the best live acts around.

The night will also include a performance from support act Connor Bannister, one of the best musicians to come out of Louth in recent years.