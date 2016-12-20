Will retires - at the age of 80!

Horncastle charity Age UK Lindsey’s longest serving member of staff, Will Goward, has decided to retire - at the age of 80!

Will has stepped from his job as Information and Advice Officer.

He joined Age UK Lindsey in 2001 and over the 15 years that he has spent with the charity has assisted in the application of £8.5 million for older people living in East and West Lindsey.

Service Manager Rob Everitt said “Will’s hard work, dedication and commitment to improving the lives of older people in East and West Lindsey has made a huge difference to the people he has supported.

“The excellent feedback received from Will’ s clients has underlined how professional he is and what an asset to our team he has been.

“We will all miss him and wish him well in his retirement”.

Will was treated to an evening out with colleagues and friends at Shakesby’ s in Horncastle and received a variety of gifts.

He also attended the Trustee’s board meeting where he was presented with a framed photograph of Horncastle from Andy Storer, CEO of Age UK Lindsey and the new chairman, Hugh Thomson.

Will said that he had enjoyed his time working with the charity and had met some interesting people along the way.

Will’s wife, Dorothy, had spent three years volunteering as Board Secretary and received a bouquet of flowers.