Why fundraiser Janice is still top of the shop!

A Tetford pensioner says she has no plans to call time on her charity bingo sessions - until she breaks through the £50,000 barrier.

Janice Dilks, who is in her 70s, has been raising funds for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance for more than 10 years.

She organises regular bingo evenings in Horncastle and Louth.

Events in Horncastle are staged at the Community Centre at the Royal British Legion Club in Louth.

During the last 12 months, Mrs Dilks had added another £4,645 to her impressive tally – taking her overall total for the Air Ambulance to more than £40,000.

But, Mrs Dilks is already hard at work planning for the bingo sessions to start again this year.

She said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has helped and supported the sessions.

“I’ve been organising the bingo evenings for 13 years now and people are asking how long I will be carrying on.

“I still enjoy it, and while people are supporting them I’ll carry on.

“I always said my target was £50,000 and that hasn’t changed.

“I get a lot of help and I’m determined to reach the target.”

The Air Ambulance has presented Mrs Dilks with a certificate to mark her most recent fundraising efforts.

• The bingo evenings will start again in March.