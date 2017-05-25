Why fantastic 14 are Barnes Wallis’ high-fliers

Fourteen students from the Barnes Wallis Academy are transforming themselves into high fliers - with the help of the Jon Egging Trust and the Red Arrows

The trust (JET) was set up in memory of Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging who died after his jet crashed following a display in 2011.

Together with his wife Emma, Jon had a vision of setting up a project to inspire youngsters. That has become a reality via the trust’s Blue Skies programme.

Barnes Wallis is one of only 24 schools nationally involved. The three-year project covers teamwork in the first year, leadership in the second and work skills in the third.

It ‘dovetails’ with the traditional school curriculum and is designed to help build the character and confidence of students.

Barnes Wallis students have completed the first year and were presented with certificates last Thursday by the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire at a ceremony attended by parents, senior RAF figures and trust officials.

As part of the programme, the students spent time with the Red Arrows, the Fire and Rescue team at RAF Cranwell and took part in a survival exercise in an indoor pool.

The next stage will see students attend the same leadership course the RAF uses to train officers at RAF Cranwell.

David Lancaster, executive head at Barnes Wallis, said he was ‘proud’ of the students. He added: “Education is not all about league tables. This programme has provided a unique and fantastic opportunity to transform young lives.”