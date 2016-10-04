What’s on: October 5 to October 12, 2016

Send your diary dates to horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk or call 01507 527530

Wednesday, October 5

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245.

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

THURSDAY, October 6

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at The Stanhope Hall, Boston Road. Entrance fee per session £3 per person - and there is a (free) tea and biscuits ‘break’ at about 2pm.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY, October 7

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

SATURDAY, October 8

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Information: Mrs Jill King 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm - Roman Catholic Mass at St. Mary’s Church.

SUNDAY, October 9

10am Parish Communion at St Mary’s.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

10.30am Morning Worship at the Methodist Church.

MONDAY, October 10

10am Keep Fit Moving over 50s at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Listening Ear hub at St Mary’s, 10am - 12 noon.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap Beginners 6pm-7pm, Adult Tap Intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm every Monday at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

Bokwa Fitness. Stanhope Hall. 6pm-7pm. £4 each or £18 for six weeks. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Details: 01673 857483 or 01507 525236.

TUESDAY, October 11

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Slimming World, Community Centre, 10am.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am - Come in and enjoy a chat, home-made cake, £1, (various craft and other activities will be on offer some weeks, Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. Term time only. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

WEDNESDAY, October 12

9am Prayer Group at St Mary’s.

9.30am Communion at St Mary’s.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: Joyce 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

WEDNESDAY, October 5

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa at 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

THURSDAY, October 6

Disco lessons at Allan Barker Pavilion, Coningsby: 4pm - 5pm ages 3 to 7, £3.50; 5pm - 6pm ages 8+, £3.50. Details: Emily 07496 305167.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Last Night of the proms with Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Concert Band at St Peter’s Church, Woodhall Spa. Doors open 7pm, for 8pm start. Tickets £12, under 16s £6, from Janet’s Tea Rooms, 01526 388436 or bucknallevents@aol.com. Proceeds to St Margaret’s Church Roof Appeal, Bucknall.

FRIDAY, October 7

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: 07725 487797.

Saturday, October 8

Lions open day and coffee morning at Lions Den, Silver Street, Coningsby, 9am - 12 noon.

SUNDAY, October 9

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa Amigos, lessons in Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Bachatango and more, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Beginners 6.30pm, improvers 7.10pm. Details: 07737 064128.

MONDAY, October 10

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

TUESDAY, October 11

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: 07725 487797.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

Woodhall Spa and District RBL in the Conservative Club, 7.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, October 12

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

WEDNESDAY, October 5

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

THURSDAY, October 6

Walcott Village Hall line dancing class, 6pm-8pm. £3.50 per class. Information: 01507 568004.

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591, sales@yoga-clothing.co.uk

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

FRIDAY, October 7

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session £1 per person. Details: 01507 343599.

Saturday, October 8

Dove Park Jumble Sale, Wragby Town Hall, 2pm. Admission 20p.

Family Bingo in Wragby Town Hall, 7.30pm. Details: 01673 858067.

SUNDAY, October 9

End of Season Steam Up at Rundle’s and Epton’s yard, New Bolingbroke, 10am to 4.30pm. Admission £3.

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence Dancing. Bardney Village Hall. Contact Jeannette for details: 07724 907851.

MONDAY, October 10

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

TUESDAY, October 11

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

WEDNESDAY, October 12

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.