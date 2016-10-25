What’s on: October 26 to November 2, 2016

SEND YOUR DIARY DATES to horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk or call 01507 527530

Wednesday, October 26

Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: 01507 526062.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245.

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

THURSDAY, October 27

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Charity bake sale at the Sir Joseph Banks Centre, Bridge Street, 10am - 2pm. Proceeds to the Stroke Association.

10am BCP Communion at St Mary’s.

Age UK coffee morning, Community Centre 10am-12pm. Information, guidance, support and activities.

1pm-3pm - Kurling at The Stanhope Hall, Boston Road. Entrance fee per session £3 per person - and there is a (free) tea and biscuits ‘break’ at about 2pm.

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road, from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Weight Watchers. Horncastle Primary School. 6.30pm.

Zumba at Horncastle Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Details: Sarah 07981 607475.

Slimming World at Stanhope Hall, 7.30pm.

FRIDAY, October 28

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the community centre in Horncastle, 11.30am (with lunch at 12pm).

Various dance classes at Dance 10, The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Celebration of Words and Music at St Mary’s Church, 7.30pm. Admission £10, inc wine, £8 concessions, £5 under 14s.

SATURDAY, October 29

Various dance classes throughout the day at The Dance House, South Street. Information: 01507 524740.

Banovallum Bridge Club at the indoor bowls club on Coronation Walk. 6.45pm. Information: Mrs Jill King 01507 522287.

Weight Watchers. Admiral Rodney Hotel. 9.30am. Details: 07773 466457.

6pm Roman Catholic Mass at St. Mary’s.

SUNDAY, October 30

10am Group Service at St Mary’s.

10.30am Life Church in the Community Centre.

10.30am Morning Worship at the Methodist Church.

4pm Horncastle Service of Light at St Mary’s.

MONDAY, October 31

10am Keep Fit Moving over 50s at Methodist Church Hall, Queen Street. Details: Jan 07833 331149.

Family Fit. Stanhope Hall. 4.30pm-5.30pm. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Kung Fu and Kickboxing from 6pm-7.30pm and 7pm-8.30pm. Horncastle Primary School, Bowl Alley Lane (all ages). Information: 07930 674950.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 522482.

Sewing group. Sir Joseph Banks centre. 7pm-9pm. £6.50 per session.

Adult Tap Beginners 6pm-7pm, Adult Tap Intermediate 7.15pm-8.15pm every Monday at The Dance House, South Street. Call Sonia on 01507 524740.

Bokwa Fitness. Stanhope Hall. 6pm-7pm. £4 each or £18 for six weeks. Details: Shane 01522 585580.

Horncastle Badminton Club at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School. 8pm-10pm. Sarah 01673 857483 or Peter 01507 525236.

TUESDAY, November 1

Tiny Tots. Methodist Hall, Queen Street. 9.45am-11.15am. £1 per family each session. Fun and games for 0-5 year olds.

Slimming World, Community Centre, 10am.

Horncastle U3A in Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 10am. The Children of Ethiopia - Jill Mowbray.

Coffee, Cake, and Chat, 10am-11.30am - Come in and enjoy a chat, home-made cake, £1, (various craft and other activities will be on offer some weeks, Methodist Chapel Hall, Queen Street.

Gymnastics. Youth Centre, 1pm for under-3s and 2pm for 3-5 year olds. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Carpet Bowls at the Community Centre. 2pm-4pm.

Gymnastics classes at Banovallum School. Different classes from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

Horncastle Youth Club, Willow Road from 6pm-8.30pm. Details: 01507 52248.

Legs, bums and tums. Banovallum School. 6pm-6.45pm. Term time only. £4 per class. Bring a mat. Details: Angie 07946 509245.

Eternal Peace Christian Spiritualist Church at the Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, 7pm for 7.30 start. Visiting medium every week, all welcome.

WEDNESDAY, November 2

9am Prayer group at St Mary’s.

9.30am Celtic Communion at St Mary’s.

Horncastle Luncheon Club at the Community centre, 11.30am (lunch 12pm).

Neblina Friendship for divorced, separated, widowed and singles seeking new friends. Marketplace. 12pm-2pm and 8pm-11pm. Contact: Juel 07737 227617.

Gymnastics at Banovallum School. Various classes for different ages from 4.30pm onwards. Details: Debby 01507 526062.

6pm All Souls Service at St Mary’s.

6pm-6.45pm - Step aerobics class, £4 per class, Fitness Works Studio, Stanhope Hall, Horncastle, beginners welcome, bring a drink of water, contact Angie 07946 509245

Stretch n Flex for all in the Methodist Church Hall, Queen St, 7pm-8pm. Take along an exercise mat as performed in bare feet. £4 per session. Details: Jan 0783 333 1149

Snowball Whist Drive at Community Centre, 7.30pm. Details: 01507 527991.

Horncastle Young Farmers’ Club, Horncastle Farmers’ Club, Market Place, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

WOODHALL SPA, CONINGSBY AND TATTERSHALL

WEDNESDAY, October 26

Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa at 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

THURSDAY, October 27

Disco lessons at Allan Barker Pavilion, Coningsby: 4pm - 5pm ages 3 to 7, £3.50; 5pm - 6pm ages 8+, £3.50. Details: Emily 07496 305167.

Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7.30pm-9.30pm.

FRIDAY, October 28

Yoga. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 9.15am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Woodhall Spa Country Market in St Peter’s Hall, 10am - 12 noon; tea and coffee served 10am - 11.30am.

Rejuvenation exercise for injury rehab and over-60s. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 10.30am. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

SUNDAY, October 30

Hallowe’en Spooktactular at Tattershall Castle.

Short Mat Bowls, Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, 2pm-4pm.

Salsa for all levels, Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. First lesson free. Doors open 7pm, classes 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

MONDAY, October 31

Nordic Walking. Starting at The Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Information: 07971 122353.

Coningsby Young Farmers’ Club, Fortescue Arms, Tattershall, 7.30pm. Details: 01522 568989.

TUESDAY, November 1

PEEP for under-ones at Woodhall Wizards, St Andrew’s School, Woodhall Spa.

Pilates. 9.30am. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

U3A Table Tennis. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 2pm-4pm.

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, Tattershall Village Hall, 2.30pm. Details: Jackie D 01790 752975.

Slimming World. Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa. 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Mickala 07780 912367.

Weightwatchers. The Golf Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 6.30pm. Info from Pat: 01205 750153.

Yoga. John & Associates, High Street, Tattershall. 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Details: Angie 07725 487797.

Yoga. Close Community Hall, Woodhall Spa. 7pm-8pm Gentle Yoga. 8pm-9pm Intermediate Hatha Yoga. Mats provided. Contact: Jody 07799 891317.

WEDNESDAY, November 2

Woodhall Spa Parent & Toddler Group. St Peter’s Hall, Broadway. 9.30am-11am. All welcome. Contact 01526 351494. Nordic Walking. Starting at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa. 9.30am. All abilities welcome. Details: Martin 07966 174878.

Fitness Classes. St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Metafit, 7.30pm Keep Fit Fun, 8.30pm Metafit. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Bridge Club at the Golf Hotel in Woodhall Spa, 7pm. Details: 07971 122353.

VILLAGES

WEDNESDAY, October 26

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.

THURSDAY October 27

Gentleman’s Yoga, 6.45pm to 7.45pm at High Toynton Yoga Studio. 01507 526591,

Yoga, Scamblesby Village Hall, 7pm–8.30pm. All abilities welcome. Details: Sue 01507 343782.

Darts at the Coach and Horses, Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280 .

FRIDAY, October 28

1pm -3.30pm Jan Hill Art classes - Mareham Village Hall - call 01507 533665 for more details.

Scamblesby Table Tennis Club, Scamblesby Village Hall. Open session for anyone of any age or ability 6.30pm-7.30pm. Improvers coaching session 7.30pm-8.30pm. Each session costs £1 per person, and people can come along to either one or both sessions. Details: Bernie Wiltowski 01507 343599.

Saturday, October 29

Lincoln Orpheus Male Voice Choir in concert at Wragby Parish Church. Admission £5.

SUNDAY, October 30

Ballroom, Latin and Sequence Dancing. Bardney Village Hall. Contact Jeannette for details: 07724 907851. Lesson times vary.

MONDAY, October 31

Extend exercise class for the unable and over 60s, in Stickney Village Hall 2pm. Details: Jackie 01790752975.

Fitness Classes in Baumber Village Hall. 6pm 7lb Shred, 6.45pm Keep Fit Fun, 7.45pm Metafit, 8.15pm 7lb Shred. Contact: Gill 07538 545409.

Table Tennis. Belchford Village Hall. 7.15pm-9.15pm.

Table tennis, Hamilton Hall, Tetford, 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Pool night at the Coach and Horses in Hemingby, 8.30pm. Information 01507 578280.

TUESDAY, November 1

Breeze gentle exercise for over 50s at Horsington village hall, 2.15pm. Details: Gill 07538 545409.

Wragby Young Farmers’ Club, Wragby Fire Station Conference Room, 7.30pm.

Details: 01522 568989.

WEDNESDAY, November 2

Hemingby Bowls Club at Hemingby Village Hall, 8pm. Admission 70p.