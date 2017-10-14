Western Power is on track to finish upgrade in Horncastle

Work to upgrade the electricity network in Horncastle remains on track to be fully complete by December.

Western Power Distribution (WPD) has been upgrading Horncastle’s primary electricity substation and laying new cable in a scheme which improves supply reliability to 1,000 homes in the area.

The initial work began in February to place underground around 4km of overhead line to free-up land for additional housing in the Langton Hill and Thimbleby Hill areas, while accommodating the extension of Polypipe’s manufacturing plant at its base on Boston Road Industrial Estate.

Work then continued in August with the laying of new cable between the substation on Hemingby Lane in Horncastle and Thornton Le Fen.

The project continues with the laying of cable along on the A158 (East Street) from the junction with Stanhope Road to the junction with Foundry Street from October 16.

Work will take place during weekdays with the road operating as normal to and from the coast at weekends. Manually controlled stop-go boards will be used to control traffic flow during the weekdays, with traffic lights overnight. Work on the A158 should be complete by 3 November.

Phil Woodcock, WPD Team Manager for the area, said: “WPD is committed to investing in its network to further improve supply reliability and customer service levels. This investment will safeguard electricity supplies for customers in the region for years to come by improving the infrastructure and security of our network.

“We’re continuing to liaise with Lincolnshire County Council to schedule our works in the area.

“We’ll also be contacting local businesses and residents personally or by letter. All affected roads will have pre-warning signs installed.”