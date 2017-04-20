Well, well, well! Lamb has a lucky escape in Woodhall Spa

This poor little lamb was having a very baaaad day after she fell 10ft into a muddy well in her field in Woodhall Spa.

The RSPCA was alerted to the lamb’s plight by a walker who heard her desperately bleating for her mum in the deep, stone well in the middle of a field off Green Lane, Woodhall Spa.

Inspector Deborah Scotcher went to the scene to help the baby, on Saturday (April 15).

“The poor little thing was rather muddy and wet but, thankfully, despite a 10ft fall, didn’t seem injured,” inspector Scotcher said.

“She was too far down for the walker to reach so he called us to help.

“Luckily, the lamb was standing and was alert when I arrived and, despite being a little mucky, she was in good condition and wasn’t too worse for wear.

“It’s not quite clear how she fell over the wall surrounding the well but she took quite the tumble as she must have been a good 10ft down. I suspect she jumped onto the well thinking it was a rock or tree stump, without realising it was an opening.

“I managed to get her out by stepping down onto a ledge within the well shaft and reached down to scoop her up.

“I gave her a quick check over and she didn’t have any injuries and was desperate to get back to her mum so I let her run back to the flock.

“I stayed to monitor her for a little while but she was running comfortably and suckling happily so I left them to it.

“I’d like to thank the walker who followed his instinct - and his ears - to find out what the racket was because, had she been stuck down there for too long, it may not have been such a happy ending.

“He also helped me rescue the vulnerable little thing so a huge thank you to him for his kindness.”

Anyone who spots an animal in distress should call the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency line by calling 0300 1234 999 and should never put themselves at risk to attempt a rescue themselves.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit: www.rspca.org.uk/give or text LOVE to 87023 to give £3 (Text costs £3 + one standard network rate message).