Weekend of Sport is back in Louth and Horncastle!

Lincolnshire’s popular annual weekend of sport and activity is retuning on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July in time for the start of the school holidays.

Leisure centres, clubs and organisations across the county will be opening their doors to encourage children of all ages and adults to come and have a go at something they love, or try something new.

Rachel Belcher of Active Lincolnshire said: “It’s great to see this weekend getting bigger and better every year. More sports providers are getting on board and are doing even more to showcase what they’re doing over the summer to keep children entertained. In South Holland there’s a festival being planned which I am sure will be very popular.”

Josh Wright, from 1Life, commented: “We are working closely with Active Lincolnshire to keep everyone active throughout the summer.

“This year, we’ve organised a free festival on the Saturday so everyone can take part in getting active this summer. We have loads of sports activities, a bouncy castle, business stalls, free swimming for children and much more. I hope to see lots of people coming to take part.”

So, what’s going on near you?

East Lindsey

Magna Vitae’s Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth: Lots of free or low-cost activities across the weekend from 8am – 4pm including badminton, swimming (lessons and pool inflatable), plus dodgeball and multi-skills.

Magna Vitae’s Leisure Centre in Horncastle: Free admission to general swimming sessions on both Saturday and Sunday.