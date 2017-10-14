“We’ll dig deep to fight homes in Horncastle”

Campaigners battling to stop hundreds of new homes being built in Woodhall Spa say they are prepared to raise funds to hire a barrister to fight their cause.

The Witham Trading Company has announced plans for up to 360 new homes in a development to the south of Woodhall Spa off Tattershall Road.

Developers stress the proposal will bring a host of benfits to the village.

However, there has been widespread opposition from residents and the local parish council has already written to planners at East Lindsey District Council objecting to the scheme.

Resident Graham Keegan is one of the leading figures in the campaign to stop the houses being built.

He agrees with parish councillors about the impact the development will have on local services which are already under pressure.

Ominously, several other schemes have been given permission by ELDC – despite similar opposition from residents and councillors.

However, Mr Keegan says he believes the Tattershall Road proposal will be rejected.

He said: “There is a lot of opposition – not just from residents and the parish council but also our two district councillors.

“Surely, the planners will also take note of the comments by Lincolnshire County Council about the fact there are no primary school places available. That is a damming statement.”

Mr Keegan said he thought the developers could appeal, if their application is refused.

He said: “If that happens, there are people in the village who have already indicated they would raise funds to employ our own barrister. We will fight this all the way.”