We don’t want houses on The Wong - Coun Bill Aron

Horncastle county councillor Bill Aron has backed a decision to oppose plans to register ‘The Wong’ as a brownfield site, a move which could potentially pave the way for housing development.

The Wong is an area of open land and several attempts to establish it as a ‘community asset’ have stalled.

East Lindsey District Council - who own the land - want to include it on a brownfield register.

In a letter to town councillors, ELDC says brownfield status would, in principle, allow part of the site to be re-developed with up to 12 homes being built. ELDC stress there is no guarantee houses will be built.

Town councillors delivered a unanimous ‘no’ vote to the brownfield idea - saying no-one in Horncastle wanted to see houses built. Development would also affect the town’s only free public car park. There were also concerns over animal pens, a legacy from when the Cattle Market was based at The Wong.

Coun Aron backed the town council and has called on ELDC to deliver a ‘clear indication and time frame’ for their plans.

Coun Aron, a former chairman of the now disbanded Wong Working Group (WWG), said: “I’m concerned it’s now 20 years since I first supported the people of Horncastle who indicated they wished to manage the remainder of The Wong - part of our town’s heritage.

“The pig pens have been identified as a heritage area, but this has been included in the application as a brownfield site.

“We (WWG) also carried out a comprehensive feasibility study. We were also told (by ELDC) there was to be an asset review but we are still awaiting that report.

“I have again asked ELDC if we can now have a clear indication of their intentions and a time-frame as The Wong, enhanced with interpretation boards, will be a great visitor attraction.“

Part of The Wong could be protected from development, if it is registered under the WW1 ‘Centenary Field project a move supported by Coun Aron and the local branch of the Royal British Legion.