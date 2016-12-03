Water shock! River clean-up nets a big haul

It’s amazing what you might find in Horncastle’s two rivers..or there again perhaps it isn’t!

Brave volunteers have just helped clean up the Bain and the Waring as part of the RiverCare project.

And, in just one session, they collected nearly 19kgs of ‘mixed litter’.

Their haul included an office chair, a motorcycle helmet and 1.4kgs of drinks cans!

A spokesman for RiverCare said: “Well done to all the ‘River Heroes’ of Horncastle who came together to help clean up our rivers on a sunny but cold Saturday morning.”

RiverCare is a community led initiative delivered by Keep Britain Tidy and sponsored by Anglian Water.

The aim is to encourage residents of all ages to reclaim their local environments from the threat of litter.

The spokesman added: “Volunteers of all ages got stuck in and collected nearly 19kg of mixed litter from the rivers.

“There was an office chair, a hubcap,a motorcycle helmet 1.5 buckets of glass and 1.4kgs of drinks cans which were collected separately and will be recycled. Excellent work from all involved.”

Town mayor Coun Bill Aron also thanked the volunteers and said they played an important role keeping the rivers clean.

○The next RiverCare event will be on Saturday February 11, from 10am until noon.

The group meet at the Scout Hall on Cagthorpe on the banks of the River Waring.

The spokesman said: “Everyone is welcome. No booking is required. Turn up on the day wearing suitable outdoor clothing that you don’t mind getting a bit grubby.”