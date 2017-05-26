Wanted - your ideas to boost town’s future

Wanted: Your idead to boost Horncastle’s future

Local councillors will outline their own ideas for inclusion in a ‘Forward Plan’ at the town’s annual meeting next Tuesday (May 30) at Stanhope Hall.

However, the town council’s new look management ‘team’ of clerk Amanda Bushell and assistant Michelle Moss are urging residents and business owners to come forward with their suggestions.

Mrs Moss said: “Councillors have their own ideas for a Forward Plan but we’re hoping people will attend the annual meeting and say what they would like to see happen.

“The council’s mission statement is that it will continue to improve the quality of life for people living in Horncastle and enhance the town as a place in which to live work, visit and invest.

“This is an opportunity for people to engage with the council and we will try to take as many ideas as possible on board.”

In a document which will be presented at the annual meeting, the council states ideas must be ‘realistic and achievable’ and that funding will be a major factor.

The council suggests potential ideas should be aimed at:

lmaintaining and enhancing the town’s character and heritage;

lcreating a more attractive shopping centre, a vibrant evening economy and developing tourism;

lcreating easier access to the countryside via green connections;

lmaximising community funding for the benefit of the town;

lcreating an environment that makes it attractive for businesses to locate and flourish in the town.

The document contains a host of suggestions, ranging from developing a visitor guide to setting up a heritage centre.

Other potential initiatives are outlined in Horncastle’s much praised Neighbourhood Development Plan which identified several ‘strengths’, including a low crime rate, good schools and a range of independent shops.

It also listed a number of ‘threats’ to future viability, such as poor development projects, a declining weekly market and reductions in bus services.

lThe annual meeting will start at 7pm.