Walkers event proves to be a huge success

The beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds were the centre of attention when walkers from all over the country gathered for the annual ‘get together’ of Walkers are Welcome.

The prestigious event was jointly hosted by Walkers are Welcome groups based in Horncastle, Caistor and Market Rasen. Observers from potential new groups in Louth and Spilsby attended.

Karen Love with her winning quilt design EMN-161019-160442001

It is the first time the gathering had been organised by several different towns. That led to doubts arrangements would work but the weekend proved to be a great success, with successful walks in the areas of all three towns.

It also featured a well-attended annual conference at the Admiral Rodney Hotel in Horncastle.

The success of the event was highlighted by the fact the Executive Committee voted to hold another multi-town venture next year based on the Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and Todmorden groups.

The Wolds weekend started on Saturday with walks centred on Caistor and Market Rasen. They ranged from short town walks to more strenuous routes to Walesby or the Nettleton valley iron ore mines.

Some of the wlakers who took pasrt in the get-together EMN-161019-160428001

The annual dinner was held at Market Rasen Festival Hall.

A free bus service connected the events and returned delegates to their accommodation.

The annual conference at the Admiral Rodney on the Sunday heard from several inspirational speakers including Debbie North from Scamblesby who was the first person to complete the testing 190 mile Coast to Coast Walk in her all terrain wheelchair.

One tradition firmly established at the get-togethers is a display of quilts made by the various groups. Horncastle’s quilt, made by Karen Lane, was judged to be outstanding.

Horncastle group chairman Gail Dymoke cuts the cake at the annual conference at the Admiral Rodney Hotel EMN-161019-160414001

After lunch there was a choice of workshops or a historic Horncastle walk.

○For information visit www.walkersarewelcome.org.uk/.or the Lincolnshire Walkers are Welcome Facebook page.