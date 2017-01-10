Volunteers wanted at Gunby Hall

The National Trust is looking to recruit new volunteers at Gunby Hall and Gardens.

“January is always a great time to recruit new helpers,” said visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby. “We would like people to help out for about three hours a week, at least once every two weeks.

“Volunteering at Gunby is a great opportunity to meet new people, learn new skills and have fun while being in a beautiful place.”

All volunteers receive a membership pass, giving them free access to all National Trust properties across the UK.

To find out more, or to request a registration form, email Astrid at astrid.gatenby@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01754 892991.